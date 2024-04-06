GPL match report : Accra Lions secure narrow win over Bofoakwa Tano

Accra-Lions players celebrating a goal

Seidu Sadat's first-half strike was enough as Accra Lions continued their fine start to the second half of the season with another victory at home.

Accra Lions deservedly defeated the Sunyani-based outfit after a dominant display, which saw them create several chances.



Bofoakwa came close early in the game after Ali Alhassan's effort hit the side net but moments later Barnard Kesse pulled a great save from the visitors' goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi.



Kesse almost handed Accra Lions the lead after his header from a Baba Apiiga freekick missed by inches.



Accra Lions' dominance paid off after a move from Kesse broke on the left to serve Sadat with a nice cross, and the midfielder made no mistake as he rolled it in.

Sadat failed to return after the break after picking a knock and was replaced by youngster Blessing Asuman.



Just moments into the second half Andrews Owusu produced a brave to deny Elijah Addai before Dominic Amponsah fumbled following a fine cross from Asuman.



Lions continued to create chances with Awuni and Asuman sending in good crosses for Amponsah and later Fredrick Asante.