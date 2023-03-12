0
GPL match report: Aduana Stars beat Medeama to extend lead at top

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars cruised to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Medeama SC on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium to pull five points clear.

Kelvin Obeng scored in the 35th-minute mark to claim all three points for the fire boys on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.

Prior to the game, Aduana Stars had suffered a narrow defeat to Samartex away whiles Medeama had inflicted a 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea.

Today, Paa Kwesi Fabin's side defeated Medeama narrowly to return to winning ways in the Ghanaian top flight.

Despite creating scoring opportunities in the second half, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as Aduana Stars secure all points at stake.

Aduana Stars are on top of the league log with 39 points whiles Medeama occupies the 7th position with 31 points after 21 matches into the season.

