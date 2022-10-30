1
Menu
Sports

GPL match report - Bechem United secure narrow win over Kotoku Royals

Watch Highlights As Bechem United Defeat Aduana Stars 2 0 To Set Up Final With Hearts Of Oak Bechem United

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United claimed their very first win of the 2022-23 season after narrowly beating newly-promoted Kotoku Royals FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Having lost their previous two league matches to Great Olympics and to Bibiani Goldstars, Bechem needed a positive reaction against the Royals.

The Hunters earned a 1-0 victory over the Akyem Royals at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday afternoon.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey named a very solid starting lineup despite the absence of Samuel Osei Kuffour and Aaron Essel and Clinton Duodu who are with the Ghana U23 team.

Ocansey handed a full debut to Cephas Kofi Mantey who had an impressive pre-season with the team when he scored four goals in the GHALCA G6 tournament.

Cameroonian midfielder Gabriel Yapy Tenlep was brought on to make his first bow for Bechem when he replaced Abdul Latif Anabila.

The first half was dominated by Bechem as they got the majority of the ball possession and also had a very decent scoring opportunities but couldn't find the back of the net.

The Hunters were more transformed in the second half and had their dominance pay off in the 52nd minute when Mantey netted his first goal of the campaign.

Mantey's second half goal was the difference of the matchday four fixture as the Hunters earned their first points of the season.

It's a back-to-back defeat on the road for the Royals and will be hoping to make amends in the next round.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Related Articles: