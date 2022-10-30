GPL match report: Godfred Opoku scores as Aduana Stars stun Medeama in Tarkwa

Aduana Stars players

Medeama SC suffered a 1-0 defeat to former Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars on match week four at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa.

Godfred Opoku scored the only goal of the game to help the Ogya lads secure all three points on Sunday.



Appiah Kubi, who was making his debut this season, made a mistake which Opoku capitalised on to find the back of the net.



The defeat sees the Mauves and Yellows drop to 7th on the league table with six points, while Aduana sit at the summit of the league table with 10 points.

David Duncan's men have now lost back-to-back in the Premier League for the first time this season.



Adana Stars showed experience to battle their way through a keenly contested game, preventing Medeama from scoring.



Medeama will travel to Accra to take on Great Olympics at the Accra Sports stadium on match week five while Aduana Stars will host Legon Cities at the Nana Agyemang I Badu Stadium.