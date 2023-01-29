GPL match report: Great Olympics pip Karela United to get back to winning ways

Accra Great Olympics climbed to sixth place on the Ghana Premier League table after victory over Karela United at the Accra Sports stadium.
A first-half strike from Prince Kwadwo Afrifa ensured Olympics secured all three points in front of their fans.
Having started the game on a strong footing, the Dade Boys broke the deadlock after 15 minutes following a strike from Afrifa.
Great Olympics continued to create chances but the end product was missing.
Karela gave the host some scare halfway through the first half but the Accra-based side maintained their composure.
Just like the way they started the first half, Olympics were hoping to find the second goal but thanks to the brilliance of Karela's goalkeeper.
Olympics have won back-to-back games in their last two matches, lifting them to sixth on the table.
Meanwhile, Karela's woes continue, and sit in the relegation zone after 14 matches.
