GPL match report: Heart of Lions secure narrow victory over Kotoko in Kpando

Hearts of Lions vs Asante Kotoko

In a thrilling showdown during Week 18 of the Ghana Premier League, Heart of Lions pulled off a stunning upset by defeating Asante Kotoko with a narrow 1-0 victory.

The match, held on a Saturday afternoon, witnessed intense action as both teams fought tooth and nail for supremacy on the pitch.



Heart of Lions, positioned at 18th place with 15 points before the clash, displayed remarkable determination and resilience against the formidable Asante Kotoko, who held 3rd place with 29 points.



The decisive moment came in the 52nd minute when Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah found the back of the net, sending the home crowd into ecstasy.

However, the task became even more challenging for Asante Kotoko when defender Nicholas Mensah received his marching orders after being shown a second yellow card, reducing the visitors to 10 men. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Asante Kotoko fought hard to level the score but could not break through the stubborn defence of Heart of Lions.



Heart of Lions will play Accra Great Olympics in their next league game. Asante Kotoko will clash with Bibiani Gold Stars.