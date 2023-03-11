4
GPL match report: Isaac Mensah scores late equaliser as Hearts of Oak share spoils with Gold Stars

Isaac Mensah 5768798.png Hearts of Oak forward Issac Mensah (middle) celebrating a goal with teammate

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak left it late to salvage a point against Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun's park on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Isaac Mensah climbed off the bench to head home the equaliser for Hearts of Oak as the Phobians continue their unbeaten run against the Miners.

Gold Stars had a bright start to the game as they put themselves in front after 6 minutes into the game through Evans Owusu.

Owusu, out of now where, scored from an attempted cross from the right after a nice build-up from the back.

The home side held on to the lead in the first half and walked down the tunnel in hopes of claiming their first victory over the Rainbow side.

In the second half, Hearts of Oak came knocking by creating some decent chances in search of the leveller.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior nearly pulled parity inside the 52nd minute after receiving a square ball inside the box but his shot was blocked.

A few minutes later, Enone Dieudonne was put through on goal, he beat his maker but could not find the finishing due to poor execution in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper.

Dieudonne, with 15 minutes to full time, was presented with another opportunity but this time his effort hit Samuel Amofa's hand in the box as the players protested for a penalty.

The referee, after several consultations with his linesman, refused to award the penalty as the ball hit Amofa's leg before hitting his hand while he tried to block the shot.

The visitors finally got the equaliser in the 99th minute after substitutes, Isaac Mensah and Salifu Ibrahim combined from a freekick.

Mensah perfectly connected Salifu's sumptuous cross from just outside the area to earn the Phobians a hard-fought point in the game.

Hearts Oak are now on four games unbeaten run against Gold Stars. They had won all three previous meetings.

The stalemate sends Hearts of Oak to fourth with 32 points while Bibiani Gold Stars have also moved a place up to 6th with 31 points.

