GPL match report: Isaac Mintah hits brace as Aduana Stars beat Hearts of Oak in Accra

Issac Mintah celebrating his goal against Hearts of Oak

Isaac Mintah run the show for Aduana Stars as they cruised to a comfortable win over Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Mintah netted a brace to hand the Dormma side a 2-0 victory to extend their lead at the top of the table.



The game was balanced in the first half with few chances as the opening half ended goalless.



Mintah broke the deadlock two minutes after recess as he connected Sam Adams' low cross from the right.



He then doubled the lead for the League leaders with a sumptuous finish four minutes after the hour mark, dazzling past Konadu Yiadom before slotting the ball into the far post.



Joseph Addo was the star man at the back for Aduana as he ensured that Hearts did not get back in the game.

Addo made three point-blank saves to keep the Ogya lads in the game.



Heart of Oak could not find their way back into the game as Aduana walked away with the win.



Aduana, who are on 30 points, have now extended the lead at the top to five while Heart of Oak occupy the third position with 28 points.



EE/DA