GPL match report: Karela United 1-1 Medeama

Karela United and Medeama sold out an entertaining 1-1 stalemate in the Western derby on Wednesday.

Two first-half goals from Enoch Agblenyo and Kwadwo Amoako settled the game at the Crossby Awuah Memorial Park.



In a game littered with several opportunities, Medeama will feel disappointed with the scoreline.



But Karela United will be left impressed after a largely demotivated side pulled the plugs to share the spoils.



Players of the home side only had one training session prior to the game amid the club's recent turmoil.



The Pride and Passion are on the verge of being purchased by top Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddrisu.



However, the coach-less team managed to pick a point against the Tarkwa-based side.

Medeama assistant coach Umar Rabi took charge of the team for the third successive time in the absence of Head coach David Duncan.



Defender Kwadwo Amoako, who put up Man of the Match performance, replaced Ibrahim Yaro.



Baba Abdulai Musah returned to the starting X1 against the Nzema-based side.



Karela United were without their head coach Bismark Kobi Mensah, who has quit the role, few hours before the match.



Karela United are in a deep financial crisis with the owner Abena Brigidi seeking to find an investor or a buyer for the Aiyinase-based side.



The draw has left Medeama on 13th position with 11 points while Karela have slumped just above the relegation zone with the same points as Medeama.