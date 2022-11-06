GPL match report: Karela United pip Bechem United to extend home invisibility

Karela United FC

Karela United returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Bechem United on match week five of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Enoch Agbenyo's lone strike in the 29th minute sealed all three points for the host at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



The win lifts Karela United to 4th on the league table after five matches played so far.



Karela have nine points, four points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.



By virtue of the slim victory, Karela have kept their 100% home record intact following wins over Tamale City and Dreams FC.

Bechem United failed to build on their win over Asante Kot0ko in an outstanding fixture.



The Hunters have now lost all their away matches this season which includes Great Olympics and Bibiani Gold Stars.



Karela United will travel to Accra to take on Hearts of Oak on match week six while Bechem United take on Accra Lions.