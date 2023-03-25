GPL match report: Karela United thump 10-man Hearts of Oak in Aiyinase

Accra Hearts of Oak

Karela United thumped 10-man Hearts of Oak at Crisby Awauh Memorial Park to get back to winning ways.

The Aiyinase side put three past the Accra-based side, handing the 2021 champions their biggest defeat of the season.



Owusu Boakye, won by Konadu Yiadom, and Richard Berko's late goal wrapped up the win for the home side.



Karela, who were sitting just two points in the drop zone, have leapfrogged to 11th position as they dent Hearts' title hopes.



Former Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, was the tormentor-in-chief for Karela, setting up two of the three goals.



Boakye nodded in Fatawu's cross to give the home side the lead in the 17th minute, before Konadu Yiadom turned in another Fatawu cross to increase the score.

Hearts were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of halftime after defender, Rashid Okine, was sent off after fouling Abdul Ayeh as the last man.



Karela continued to control the game in the second half and finally wrapped up the win after Berko brilliantly finished off a counterattack in the 87th minute.



Karela United will face King Faisal in week 24, while Hearts of Oak will look to get back to winning ways against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.



