GPL match report: Keyekeh scores a cracker as Samartex stun Aduana Stars in Dormaa

FC Samartex

FC Samartex maintained their unbeaten run against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League as they triumphed over them on Monday afternoon in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Two quick goals in the first half were enough for Nurudeen Amadu's outfit to claim the maximum points at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



The important victory sees the Timber Giants consolidate their at the top of the league standings, stretching their lead to five points.



Baba Hamadu Musa opened the scoring of the match with his seventh goal of the campaign in the 8th minute to give Samartex the lead after a free-kick.



Midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh doubled the advantage for the visitors a few moments later with a thunderous effort following a brilliant footwork from outside the box, having received a pass from Musa.

Samartex kept their composure intact until the end of the first half.



Substitutes Richard Mahama and Sampson Cobbinah combined to pull one back for Aduana with fifteen minutes left on the clock.



Aduana tried to pull parity, but none of their efforts could trouble Samartex as they remained undefeated against the Ogya Boys since joining the top flight.



The Timber Giants have now managed three victories and one draw after four meetings against Aduana in the Ghana Premier League.