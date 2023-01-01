2
GPL match report: King Faisal put two past Nsoatreman FC

King Faisal Eliminates Asante Kotoko From MTN FA Cup.jfif King Faisal players celebrating a goal

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal took advantage of their home ground to beat Nsoatreman FC in their matchday 10 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the first half of the clash.

After the break, the Isha Allah boys shot into the lead in the 79th-minute mark through Joseph Gordon.

Jimmy Cobblah's side proved to be the stronger side as they doubled their lead in the 82nd minute to make it 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Kumasi-based club returned to winning ways after beating the Ghana Premier League newcomers on home turf.

Prior to the game, they had suffered a 2-defeat to Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC were unable to bounce back to winning ways. The defeat against King Faisal means they have suffered a back-to-back defeat.

Despite the win, King Faisal still find themselves in the relegation drop. They sit 16th position with 12 points after 10 matches into the campaign.

Nsoatreman FC are 12th on the league log with 13 points.

