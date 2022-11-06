5
GPL match report: Kotoko come from behind to beat Samartex FC 2-1

Kotoko Vs Samartex 75678 .jfif Asante Kotoko's Nicholas Mensah in action against Samartex

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko on Sunday afternoon put up a spirited performance in the Ghana Premier League to bag three crucial points.

The Porcupine Warriors after conceding an early second-half goal fought hard to come from behind to secure a 2-1 win against the opponent.

The match between Asante Kotoko and Samartex FC today served as a matchday 5 encounter of the ongoing season.

After a goalless draw first half, Prince Antwi scored four minutes after recess to give Samartex FC the lead.

Pegged behind, it took a display of resilience for Asante Kotoko to get back into the game.

First, Nicholas Mensah equalized in the 78th minute to restore parity for the hosts before Augustine Agyepong also found the back of the Samartex FC net in the 86th minute to seal a 2-1 win for his team.

Courtesy of the victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko are now 3rd on the Ghana Premier League table.

Source: footballghana.com
