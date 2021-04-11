GPL match report: Legon Cities FC stun Olympics with deserved 2-0 win

Legon Cities FC pipped favourites Olympics

Legon Cities FC on Sunday afternoon put up an impressive performance to defeat Accra Great Olympics 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals today went into the fixture against the Accra Landlords as underdogs. Keen on earning a positive result, head coach for the side Bashir Hayford has managed to guide his team to pick maximum points.



On the matchday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Legon Cities FC fought to keep Olympics at bay.



Pegged at goalless at halftime, Legon Cities FC opened up their play in the second half while defending compactly as a unit.

In the 60th minute, defender Nicholas Mensah who came on as a substitute scored to shoot the Royals into a deserved lead.



Ten minutes later, poster boy Jonah Attuquaye displayed fine form and smashed home his effort to double the lead for Legon Cities FC.



Defending well from there on, Legon Cities have amassed all three points from the matchday 19 fixture against Great Olympics.