0
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: Legon Cities share spoils with Berekum Chelsea

Legon Cities Pray Vs WAFA GPL Legon Cities FC

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities were unable to make their home ground count after sharing the spoils with Berekum Chelsea in matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite creating scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the department of the much-anticipated clash at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday.

After the break, Legon Cities who looked purposeful shot into the lead through Alex Aso in the 59th minute.

But the visitors, who has been in a rich vein of form this season never stopped fighting as they grabbed the equalizer in the 64th-minute mark through Mezack Afriyie to make it 1-1.

Legon Cities hoped to maintain their winning run but Chelsea proved to be a stronger opponent.

Berekum Chelsea have dropped from the top of the table after the stalemate. They currently occupy the third spot with 8 points after 4 matches whiles Legon Cities occupies the sixth position with 7 points.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Related Articles: