GPL match report: Legon Cities share spoils with Berekum Chelsea

Legon Cities were unable to make their home ground count after sharing the spoils with Berekum Chelsea in matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League.
Despite creating scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the department of the much-anticipated clash at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday.
After the break, Legon Cities who looked purposeful shot into the lead through Alex Aso in the 59th minute.
But the visitors, who has been in a rich vein of form this season never stopped fighting as they grabbed the equalizer in the 64th-minute mark through Mezack Afriyie to make it 1-1.
Legon Cities hoped to maintain their winning run but Chelsea proved to be a stronger opponent.
Berekum Chelsea have dropped from the top of the table after the stalemate. They currently occupy the third spot with 8 points after 4 matches whiles Legon Cities occupies the sixth position with 7 points.
