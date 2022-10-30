GPL match report: Legon Cities share spoils with Berekum Chelsea

Legon Cities FC

Legon Cities were unable to make their home ground count after sharing the spoils with Berekum Chelsea in matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite creating scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the department of the much-anticipated clash at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday.



After the break, Legon Cities who looked purposeful shot into the lead through Alex Aso in the 59th minute.



But the visitors, who has been in a rich vein of form this season never stopped fighting as they grabbed the equalizer in the 64th-minute mark through Mezack Afriyie to make it 1-1.

Legon Cities hoped to maintain their winning run but Chelsea proved to be a stronger opponent.



Berekum Chelsea have dropped from the top of the table after the stalemate. They currently occupy the third spot with 8 points after 4 matches whiles Legon Cities occupies the sixth position with 7 points.