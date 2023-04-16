0
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: Medeama SC 1-0 Karela United

Medeama Win Medeama defeated Karela 1-0

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama moved to second on the Ghana Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Karela United in the Western derby on Sunday.

Vincent Atingah's expertly taken penalty kick on 28 minutes was enough to hand the home side the maximum points.

Winger Theophilus Anobah was brought down in the penalty box following an incisive telling pass from Nurudeen Abdulai.

Referee Rusturm Gameli had no choice but to award the well-deserved spot kick to the home side.

Medeama dominated the first half while the visitors improved tremendously in the second.

It was a slow start for Medeama but gradually warmed themselves into the game.

Coach Augustine Adotey made two changes to the starting XI that drew 1-1 at Kotoku Royals

Ivorian midfielder Jean Vital and Kwadwo Amoako replaced Kwasi Donsu and Mukhar Moro respectively.

The two teams sold out an entertaining contest at the Akoon Community Park.

The win has catapulted Medeama to second on the table with 44 points, three behind leaders Aduana Stars.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana