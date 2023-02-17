GPL match report: Medeama put two past Legon Cities in Tarkwa

Medeama SC players celebrate their victory

Medeama recorded back-to-back wins over Legon Cities after a comfortable 2-0 win over the side at home on Friday.

Defender Nurudeen Abdulai scored his second goal of the season with a sublime finish in the 40th minute.



The powerful centre-back tip-toed on a cross from captain Kwasi Donsu to deliver a cracking shot to beat goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey to put the home side in front.



The Mauve and Yellows made their dominance count after striker Joshua Agyemang put the icing on the cake with a sleek finish in the 70th minute to hand the side the maximum points at the Akoon Community Park.



Medeama enjoyed the chunk of possession with goalkeeper Felix Kyei on a virtual holiday as the two-time FA Cup winners bagged maximum points to move up the ladder.

This is the side’s fourth win at home in five games at home – with our only defeat to Hearts of Oak.



Medeama have now catapulted to 6th on the table after 18 matches.



They travel up north to battle Tamale City on Wednesday.



For Legon Cities, it has been back-to-back defeats in the Western region - losing to Samartex and now Medeama.