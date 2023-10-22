GPL match report: Nations FC share spoils with Kotoko in a four-goal thriller

Richmond Lamptey in action against Nations FC

Nations FC shared the spoils with Asante Kotoko in an exciting draw at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Both teams sold an entertaining game that ended in a two-goal apiece on Sunday, October 22, 2023.



Nations FC's Emmanuel Agyemang had the first chance of the game to put Nations in front but his curler from inside the box went just over the bar.



A few minutes later, Augustine Agyapong put Kalo Ouattara in behind the defense on the other end as he fired in a low drive but the goalkeeper palmed the shot away.



The first half did not see many chances and thus ended scoreless.



Nations FC took the lead six minutes after recess when Andrews Ntim Manu turned in Amadou Dirra's header for an own goal.



The home side held on to the lead until the final 10 minutes when Kotoko scored two goals in two minutes to turn the game in its head.

The Porcupines pulled parity through substitute Steven Mukwuala in the 81st minute before Kyei Dwamena put the visitors in front with a brilliant finish from inside the box.



However, Kotoko to not hold on to the lead after Nana Bayin handled the ball in the box to concede a penalty in stoppage time. Amadou Diarra stepped up and made no mistake.



Following the draw, Nations have extended their unbeaten home run to three games.



The result has seen Kotoko slip up to 7th on the table with 9 points while Nations FC climb to 14th with 5 points.



EE/NOQ