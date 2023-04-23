0
GPL match report: Nsoatreman FC back to winning ways with win over King Faisal

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman FC made their home advantage count after beating King Faisal at the Nana Kronmansah Park in Nsuatre on Sunday.

The Nsoatre-based club who has been unimpressive lately inflicted a 1-0 win over the Isha Allah club in week 27 of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite creating goal-scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the first half of the game.

The much-anticipated clash seems to have ended in a goalless draw but the home team proved their worth and grabbed the match-winner in the dying embers of the game.

Striker Samuel Ofori late struck late to hand Nsoatreman FC the three maximum points at stake.

The win ensured Nsoatreman FC are back to winning ways after the defeat against Hearts of Oak last weekend.

Prior to the game, Nsoatreman FC were in the relegation zone but the win ensured the team moves out of the drop.

They are now 14th on the league table with 34 points whiles King Faisal still remains 11th with 35 points.

