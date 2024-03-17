GPL match report: Nsoatreman FC secure narrow win over Medeama SC

Nsoatreman FC

Nsoatreman FC delivered a 1-0 win over Medeama to end three successive defeats in the Ghanaian top flight on Sunday.

Stephen Diyou's strike six minutes into injury time in the first half separated the two sides at the Nana Konamansah Park.



The win is a huge relief for Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu- whose side has struggled to win in their last three matches.



Defeats to Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Samartex had sparked concerns about the side's recent slump.



They have responded in style after beating the champions at home to return to winning ways.

Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor made one change to the side that beat Bechem United at home last Thursday.



The Mauve and Yellow were without influential defender Nurudeen Abdulai as Baba Musah Abdulai and Kobina Amoah paired at the heart of defence.



The win leaves Nsoatreman FC fourth on the table with 33 points, four more than their opponent in 9th place.