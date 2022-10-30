0
GPL match report: Nsoatreman beat Karela United to secure first top flight win

Nsoatreman FC 1 Nsoatreman FC

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

18-year-old Stephen Diyou grabbed a brace to help newly-promoted Nsoatreman FC beat Karela United 3-0 on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

Diyou’s first was registered in the 7th minute to unsettle the visitors.

After half an hour played, Nsoatreman came close to doubling the lead through Yakubu Mohammed whose connection on a pull-out by Faycal Traore went agonizingly wide.

Five minutes later, Mohammed got on the scoresheet to double the lead for the home side.

Five minutes into the second half, Walid Neymar produced a long-range effort that was a few inches away from goal.

Diyou added the third on 67 to put the game beyond the reach of their opponents for his personal second.

