2
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: RTU beat Berekum Chelsea in Berekum

RTU.png Real Tamale United players celebrating a goal

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea were unable to make their home ground count after suffering a defeat against Real Tamale United in matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Christopher Ennin’s team went into the game full of confidence, knowing that a win against the Pride of the North will propel them to a better position on the log.

Unfortunately, Berekum Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat at their own backyard in the domestic top flight.

The visitors shot into the lead after just 11 minutes through captain David Sandan Abagna.

Midfielder Ronald Frimpong doubled his side's lead at the 75th-minute mark to make it 2-0.

But Osei Owusu grabbed his side's consolation goal 10 minutes later to make it 2-1 at the end of the game at the Berekum Golden City Park.

The win sends RTU to the 14th position with just 5 points whiles Berekum Chelsea drops to the 5th position due to the defeat.

Berekum Chelsea will take on Tamale City in their next fixture away whiles RTU takes on Aduana Stars in matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
Related Articles: