GPL match report: Samartex beat King Faisal in Samreboi

Samartex

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samartex handed King Faisal their first defeat in six matches after a slim 1-0 win at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, 29 January 2023.

Raymond Kwoffie’s goal inside 14 minutes separated the two sides and breathed life back into their campaign.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Timber Giants, were handed an opportunity to double their lead from 12 yards but it was squandered.

Goal scorer Kwoffie was brought down inside the box- recklessly by Samuel Kusi.

But Emmanuel Kyeyekeh had his spot-kick saved by Faisal goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu.

Samartex have now moved to 11th on the table

