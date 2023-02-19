2
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: Samartex beat Real Tamale United 3-0

Samartex Match Photo Samartex

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Samartex made the home advantage count after beating Real Tamale United in matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Timber boys inflicted a 3-0 win over the Pride of the North on Sunday afternoon to secure all points at stake.

Emmanuel Keyekeh, who previously had stints with Kotoko scored in both halves of the match before Samartex sealed the win at the dying embers of the game.

Baba Nuhu side created a lot of chances but were unable to find the back of the net in both halves.

RTU were desperate to return to winning ways having suffered defeat against King Faisal last weekend but could not materialized.

The visitors hoped for a win but Samartex prove tough customers in the much-anticipated encounter.

The win sends Samartex to the 9th position with 26 points whiles RTU drops to the 11th position with 23 points after 18 matches into the campaign.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Related Articles: