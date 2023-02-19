GPL match report: Samartex beat Real Tamale United 3-0

Samartex

Samartex made the home advantage count after beating Real Tamale United in matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Timber boys inflicted a 3-0 win over the Pride of the North on Sunday afternoon to secure all points at stake.



Emmanuel Keyekeh, who previously had stints with Kotoko scored in both halves of the match before Samartex sealed the win at the dying embers of the game.



Baba Nuhu side created a lot of chances but were unable to find the back of the net in both halves.

RTU were desperate to return to winning ways having suffered defeat against King Faisal last weekend but could not materialized.



The visitors hoped for a win but Samartex prove tough customers in the much-anticipated encounter.



The win sends Samartex to the 9th position with 26 points whiles RTU drops to the 11th position with 23 points after 18 matches into the campaign.