0
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: Steven Mukwala scores as Kotoko whip King Faisal in Kumasi derby

Asante Kotoko Players 3546789887656.jfif Asante Kotoko players celebrating a goal

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko made light work of city rivals King Faisal in the first Kumasi derby of the season on Monday evening.

Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala, who was involved in all three goals at the Baba Yara Stadium, inspired the Porcupine Warriors to victory.

Mukwala had been chastised for not being clinical in front of goal, but it appears he worked hard on his poise during the league break due to the court injunction.

He opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a close-range finish after a brilliant move from Kotoko.

Mukwala was fouled in the box 17 minutes later, and captain Samuel Boadu converted to double Kotoko's lead.

Mukwala assisted defender Nicholas Mensah for the third goal a minute after halftime.

With the win, Kotoko have moved up to fifth in the league table, while King Faisal remain at the bottom after four consecutive defeats.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Related Articles: