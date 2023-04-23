0
GPL match report: Tamale City share spoils with Great Olympics in Sogakope

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics failed to pick their first win at the WAFA Park in Sogakope after moving home venue from the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Dade boys were unable to make the home advantage count after sharing the spoils with Tamale City in week 27 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Defender Christopher Nettey opened the scoring for the host in the 38th-minute mark as Great Olympics went to recess with a goal advantage.

The game seems to have ended in a 1-0 victory for Bismark Kobi Mensah’s side but the Ghana Premier League debutants snatched a late equalizer to pick a point at away.

Tamale City grabbed the equalizer in the 90th minute through Sampson Eduku to break the heart of the two-time Ghana Premier League winners.

Great Olympics remains in the relegation zone. They sit 17th position with 32 points after 27 matches whiles Tamale City occupies the 15th position with 32 points.

