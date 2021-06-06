GPL match reports: Dreams FC 2-0 Elmina Sharks

Dreams Football Club

Dreams FC returned to winning ways on Sunday as they beat struggling Elmina Sharks 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

After suffering back-to-back heartbreaks in the league against Inter Milan and at the hands of second-tier Phar Rangers in the MTN FA Cup, Dreams fans demanded a win and the boys did deliver.



Dreams proved too strong for Sharks who by virtue of the defeat are now a place above the relegation zone.



It took Dreams 25 minutes to find the opening goal despite being the dominant side. Defender Abdulai Massaudu scoring the confidence-boosting goal.

Agyenim Boateng doubled the lead 11 minutes after the halftime break.



The scoreline remained unchanged until full-time as Dreams claimed all three points to go level on points with fourth-place Great Olympics.