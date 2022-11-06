GPL match reports: Ibrahim Laar hits brace as Gold Stars beat King Faisal

Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Ibrahim Laar

Highly-rated attacker, Ibrahim Laar was the hero for Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday afternoon when the team defeated King Faisal 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.

The forward started for the home team today when the side hosted the matchday 5 opponent of the ongoing league season at Duns Park.



Following a good start to the game, Gold Stars controlled proceedings and finally had the breakthrough in the 32nd minute.



A strike from poster boy Ibrahim Laar shot the home side into a deserved lead as struggling King Faisal failed to compete once again.



Four minutes later, Ibrahim Laar was presented with another good chance and made no mistake.

He equalized to send Bibiani Gold Stars into the break with a comfortable lead.



The efforts of King Faisal only saw the team half the deficit in injury time when Mohammed Haruna converted a penalty kick.



The defeat is the fifth consecutive suffered by King Faisal since the start of the Ghana Premier League.



The Kumasi-based club remains bottom of the league table after a terrible start to the season.