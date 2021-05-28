GPL matchday27 report: Karela United 1-1 Great Olympics

Karela United continued their slumber in the second round of the Ghana Premier League season as they recorded a fifth draw in the last seven matches.

The Pride and Passion outfit have now recorded six draws out of the ten games they have played in the second round of the campaign.



Karela was held to a 1-1 stalemate by Accra Great Olympics at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase on Friday, May 28, 2021.



Diawisie Taylor scored his 16th goal of the season to lead the top-scoring chart before the visitors pulled parity.



The draw keeps the Dade Boys in the title race as they occupy the third position on the premiership standings, two points behind Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko SC who are first and second.



Karela trainer Augustine Evans Adotey made only one change to the squad that held Berekum Chelsea to a 1-1 draw last week at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

Striker Maxwell Boakye paved way for midfielder Evans Sarfo to come into the starting lineup.



Annor Walker on the other hand made two changes to the Olympics team that pipped Inter Allies FC in the regional derby last week at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye and James Akaminko returned to the starting lineup replacing Michel Otou and Kwadwo Boateng respectively.



Taylor put the home side ahead as early as the 5th minute of the game through a spot-kick.



Olympics levelled matters on the stroke of halftime with an intelligent strike from Abbey-Ashie Quaye following a beautiful run by central defender Razak Kasim.

Both teams will be involved in the round of 64 of the FA Cup in the midweek.



