GPL matchweek 22 preview: Eleven Wonders vs Aduana Stars

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Eleven Wonders FC will make a return to the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman to host Aduana Stars in a crucial regional derby on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.

Wonders played their last home game at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi as punishment for defying COVID-19 rules in the game against Asante Kotoko three weeks ago.



They go into the game on the back of two consecutive 1-0 defeats to Liberty Professionals in Obuasi and WAFA SC in Sogakope.



Wonders have gone four matches without a win which has seen them drop into the relegation zone.



Head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has been asked to step aside for some time as Wonders seek to intensify their fight against the drop.



Michael Abu was handed his debut last week against WAFA and is expected to keep his place in the goalposts to face Aduana.

Joint top-scorer Prince Okraku remains sidelined with an injury.



Aduana is embarking on a three-hour journey from Dormaa to Techiman with a poor away form to face Wonders who are poised to survive the relegation scare.



The Fire Boys have lost all of their last five travels in the premiership where they have conceded 16 goals in the process.



The last away game saw them suffer a 4-0 humiliation in the hands of Bechem United a fortnight ago.



Aduana is currently placed 9th on the league standings. With a win over Wonders this weekend, they will move into the top six places.

Top scorer of the club Yahaya Mohammed has been given medical leave and won't be available for Saturday's match.



Mohammed has 7 goals in 15 appearances this campaign.



Asare Bediako has the rest of the squad available for selection to face Wonders.