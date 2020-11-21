GPL more competitive than the Danish League- Henrikh Lehm

Inter Allies head coach, Henrikh Lehm, says the Ghana Premier League is more competitive than the Danish SuperLiga.

The visiting coach for Inter Allies made the comment in an interview with the club website where he stated that it is difficult to predict matches in the Ghana Premier League.



The opening round of matches in 2020/21 Ghana Premier League recorded only one win out of the seven games that were played across the various league centres.



According to Henrik Lehm, games in the Danish SuperLiga games are more predictable unlike that of the Ghana Premier League where there are no easy games.



He explained that in the Danish Super League there is a clear distinction between top teams, mid-table teams and teams to fall bottom on the league but that of Ghana is very difficult to predict.

“Well, if I look at Ghana Premier League, you know, for me, every game is difficult. You can see it’s a draw all the way down almost, you know. So in my country, there are some very good teams and some not so good teams and then some in the middle,” Henrikh Lehm told the club’s official website.



“But if I look at Ghana, last time I was here also, you know, everybody beats everybody. So it’s, it’s a difficult league. So there are no easy games,” he stressed.



Inter Allies were held to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium by Dreams FC in their opening fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Eleven is to one side travel away to play Karela United on matchday two.