Sports News

GPL players ready for football restart amid coronavirus pandemic

Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold players

Despite the continuous surge in numbers of the Coronavirus in the country, some Ghana Premier League players are optimistic that the time has come for the football industry like other industries to return if adequate health measures are implemented.

Karela United captain, Godfred Agyemang and Dreams FC Patrick Arthur have disclosed their readiness to play if the authorities will guarantee their safety should football restart amid the pandemic



“The virus is still out there, but if the league authorities can assure us of our safety, I am happy to play,", Godfred Agyemang told the BBC.



"I miss football. It's been a long time."



Dreams FC midfielder Patrick Arthur also explained that the absence has impacted negatively on their livelihoods and they will be happy if football returns soon.

“It has not been easy - football is a source of livelihood for we Ghanaian players and all of a sudden, coronavirus stopped our income," he said.



"Financially, it’s not been okay for us. Been at home for six months has not been easy.



“I understand it may be a challenge for our Ghanaian football to follow the precaution off the European clubs but I am trusting the authorities to put things in place.



The effect of the Coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of the 2019/20 football season by the Ghana Football Association.

