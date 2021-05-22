GPL preview: Great Olympics vs Inter Allies - Oly Dade face resurgent Capelli boys

Accra Great Olympics will face a tricky Inter Allies test on Matchday 26 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The match is scheduled for a 6pm kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



The mouthwatering encounter will be broadcasted live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.



Olympics have been unconvincing in the second round of the campaign, having lost three of their last five league games (W2 L3).



The Accra-based side who are currently 4th on the log will need a win to keep their title aspirations alive.



Meanwhile Allies seem to be picking up the steam at right time. The Capelli boys thrashed Berekum Chelsea 5-0 in Dawu last weekend.

A performance that will undoubtedly raise the morale in camp as they continue their fight for Premier League survival.



Both sides will meet for the sixth time on Saturday, having met five times in the Ghana Premier League.



Thec ‘Eleven Is To One’ lads have Won one, drew one and suffered two defeats at the hands of Oly.



