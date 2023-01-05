GPL preview: Kotoku Royals host Berekum Chelsea at Coast stadium

Berekum Chelsea

After eight Premier League defeats in the season, Kotoku Royals will be chasing their first win since Matchday one when they face Berekum Chelsea at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

The Blues have won one game in their last five matches and are winless in their last two matches, following a 2-1 loss to Asante Kotoko and the home draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.



Kotoku Royals have parted ways with Coach Seth Ablade and have appointed former Asante Kotoko assistant coach John Eduafo.



Eduafo has lost both matches in his first two games for Kotoku Royals - 3-0 against Legon Cities and a 3-2 loss to Real Tamale United.

Christopher Ennin’s side will be coming into the game with players like Lord Amoah, Kelvin Obeng, top scorer of the League Mezack Afriyie, Awuah Dramani, and goalkeeper Obeng Sekyere Gregory who has four clean sheets in the ongoing season.



Kotoku Royals will parade Wilson Kwabena, Richard Dzikoe and captain Kingsley Afriyie. Berekum Chelsea sit 11th in the table with 13 points and Kotoku Royals languish at the base (18th) with 4 points after 10 games.



The match is scheduled to be live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 3pm.