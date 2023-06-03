0
GPL promotion cost us not less than GH₵ 400,000 - Bofoakwa Tano CEO

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Chief Executive Officer for Bofoakwa Tano, Alexander Ababio has stated that the club spent not less than GHS 400,000 in their journey to gain promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The Sunyani-based side has made a return to the top flight after 16 years.

Bofoakwa defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders 7-6 on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium to book the final ticket to the top flight next season in the Zone I final playoff.

“Our promotion to the GPL cost us not less than GH₵ 400,000,” he told Sompa FM

“The promotional playoff game alone cost around GH₵75,000,”

Alexander Ababio has assured their supporters that the club will buy players to strengthen the team and also beef up their technical team ahead of the upcoming season.

“Now, we have to get some recruitment done for the new season, we have to get about five or six players," he told Citi Sports.

“We have to also beef the technical team up, we have to get a new coach because the current coach is a license B holder, who cannot coach in the premier league,"

“With all these shake-ups, I think we can survive in the Ghana Premier League,"

