GPL side Inter Allies train stewards for home matches

The training comes as match venues are due to be reopened

Inter Allies Football Club reports having completed training for stewards to help with on ground support and crowd control for their home matches.

The move comes as the reopening of stadia to fans was announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday, April 16, 2021 in a statement issued by the Ghana Football Association.



"We have completed phase two of stewards training to continue operation, following the directive from the Ghana Football Association for clubs to train stewards to make safety and security protocols easier on match days.

"The training was steered by Mr. Kumordzi of the National Sports Authority and Inspector Benjamin Amissah of the Dansoman District CID who is the head of the Club’s Safety and Security department," a statement from the club read in part.