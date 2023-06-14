0
GPL top scorer Abednego Tetteh pours out frustration after missing Black Stars call-up

Abednego Tetteh Bibiani .jfif Abednego Tetteh

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: kickgh.com

Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh has expressed his disappointment after he missed out on the upcoming AFCON 2023 qualifiers with the Black Stars.

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, invited 25 players for the crucial game against Madagascar, scheduled for June 18, 2023. 

Late additions to the squad included Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni, who became the sole representative from the Ghana Premier League in the team.

Despite Tetteh's impressive form, he was overlooked for the qualifiers, leaving him disheartened by the absence of a national team call-up.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Tetteh openly acknowledged his disappointment and shared his feelings. He stated, "As a human being, it's only natural to feel bad about not being included. However, there's nothing I can do but wish them success against Madagascar. We will support them in their efforts to achieve a positive result."

Tetteh experienced a revival in his form after joining Bibiani Goldstars during the latter half of the domestic top-flight season. Prior to his move, he had only scored two goals for King Faisal in the first round of the season.

However, he improved at Goldstars and emerged as the top goal scorer, finding the back of the net 18 times between his stints at King Faisal and Goldstars.

 

Source: kickgh.com
