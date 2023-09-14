GPL top scorer Abednego Tetteh set to join Albanian club - Reports

Former Bibiani Gold Stars forward Abednego Tetteh

Former Bibiani Stars forward Abednego Tetteh is set to join an Albania club according to reports.

Abednego Tetteh parted ways with Bibiani Stars after joining the side halfway through the second round of the 2022/23 season where he was eventually adjudged the top scorer of the season with 18 goals in 22 games.



According to the former Hearts of Oak, he turned in a request to renew his contract with Gold Stars and has vowed not to play in the Ghana Premier League again after the unfair treatment by the Ghana Football Association during the Ghana Football Association awards.



Abednego Tetteh received an airtime of GH₵10 and a shopping voucher of GH₵5,000 as his prize for winning the top scorer to visit a dentist.



This to him was disrespectful, hence his decision not to sign a new deal with Gold Stars and seek for new adventure elsewhere.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



LSN/OGB