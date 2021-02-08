GPL wrap: Kotoko ends Karela’s home record, AshGold stunned at home

Kotoko defeated Karela 2-0

Karela United’s unbeaten home run came to an end after losing 2-0 to Kotoko at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Ayinase.

The home side were given a heartbreak by former player Imoro Ibrahim and striker Kwame Opoku who got Kotoko’s two goals. The result also sees Kotoko move up the table with 23 points.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior scored late to snatch a point for Hearts of Oak at home as they drew 1-1 with Legon Cities. Jonah Atuquaye got Legon Cities goal in the 20th minute.



At the Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Emmanuel Osei Baffour scored the only goal in the 54th minute to hand Aduana Stars a 1-0 win over WAFA.



Clinton Doudo, Imoro Salifu and Hafiz Konkoni were on the score sheets as Bechem United picked maximum points at home by beating Great Olympics 3-1. Charles Otoo got the consolation goal for Great Olympics.

Inter Allies suffered their 10th defeat of the season after losing 2-0 at home to Ebusua Dwarfs. Benjamin Acquah got a brace for Dwarfs.



Dreams FC went away to beat Techiman Eleven Wonders 2-0. Joseph Esso and Suleman Fahada were on target for Dreams.



Kwame Karikari scored the only goal to hand Liberty Professionals a vital win away from home after they defeated Ashanti Gold 1-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.