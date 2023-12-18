GRA obtains garnishment order, targets GHC15m tax recovery from NSA - Report

NSA Deputy Director-General, Abdul Majeed Bawah

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has taken legal action to recover over GHC 15 million in taxes from the National Sports Authority (NSA), which has not settled withholding taxes since 2019.

In a letter dated November 14, 2023, addressed to the Bank of Ghana, the GRA confirmed the acquisition of a garnishment order for the recovery of tax liabilities from the government sports agency.



On November 17, 2023, the central bank informed both the sports authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports about the garnishment notice, indicating a tax liability of GHC 15,520,645.78.

According to a portion of the letter obtained by JoySports, the Commissioner-General of the GRA, in accordance with Article 60 and 61 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915), directed the Bank of Ghana to remit funds due to the taxpayer (National Sports Authority) to cover the total tax liability.



Consequently, the Bank of Ghana has frozen the “entire working balance” of the NSA, amounting to GHC 109,791.21 from the authority’s FSPI project 2023 account, pending approval for the final payment to the GRA.