GTA, GFA to launch visit Ghana, Bringbackthelove football tour tomorrow

The initiative is aimed at promoting domestic tourism and branding Ghana through football

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), will on Friday, October 02, 2020, launch the visit Ghana Bringbackthelove football tour at 1pm at the Tourism Centre, near Afrikiko, Accra.

This initiative of the Ghana Tourism Authority, is aimed at promoting domestic tourism and branding Ghana, through football.



The tour would include several activities which have been lined up to promote domestic and International tourism and to strategically position Ghana football.



This GTA programme, falls in line with the government's broader 'Beyond the Return' initiative which succeeded the Year of Return programme, launched in 2019.

The initiative is mainly to promote tourism and homecoming of Africans and Ghanaians in the diaspora and also to foster economic relations and investments in Tourism and football.



The Tourism Authority has realized that football forms a greater part of the daily lives of Ghanaians and want to use the 'people's sport' to promote Ghana's tourism.