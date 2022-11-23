GTTA 2nd discovery series tournament end successfully

Winners of the event took home undisclosed cash prizes

The Ghana Table Tennis Association's initiative, 'Discovery Series 2' aimed at unearthing young and talented players across the country have been held.

The event which came off on Saturday, 19th November 2022 at the Hathramani hall of the Accra sports stadium attracted over 100 male and female players between the ages of 11 to 21.



The tournament managed by ITTF-certified Competition Manager Mr. William Asare witnessed some spectacular displays from the young players through to the finals.



In the men's U21/18 finals, Godwin Alabi outsmarted James Marfo of the NJTTC to pick the 1st position with Asare Prince and Ofori Richard picking the joint 3rd positions.

Augustina Baidoo of the Ghana Armed Forces also came first as she walloped her opponent Abigail Haenyeame in the women's final. Koomson Gloria and Taylor Priscilla also picked the joint 3rd positions respectively.



Assigbey Derrick and Labanti Blessings came top in the cadet U15 boys and girls categories respectively.



Winners of the event took home undisclosed cash prizes.