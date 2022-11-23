0
Menu
Sports

GTTA 2nd discovery series tournament end successfully

Gtta Winners of the event took home undisclosed cash prizes

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: Nicholas Akussah

The Ghana Table Tennis Association's initiative, 'Discovery Series 2' aimed at unearthing young and talented players across the country have been held.

The event which came off on Saturday, 19th November 2022 at the Hathramani hall of the Accra sports stadium attracted over 100 male and female players between the ages of 11 to 21.

The tournament managed by ITTF-certified Competition Manager Mr. William Asare witnessed some spectacular displays from the young players through to the finals.

In the men's U21/18 finals, Godwin Alabi outsmarted James Marfo of the NJTTC to pick the 1st position with Asare Prince and Ofori Richard picking the joint 3rd positions.

Augustina Baidoo of the Ghana Armed Forces also came first as she walloped her opponent Abigail Haenyeame in the women's final. Koomson Gloria and Taylor Priscilla also picked the joint 3rd positions respectively.

Assigbey Derrick and Labanti Blessings came top in the cadet U15 boys and girls categories respectively.

Winners of the event took home undisclosed cash prizes.

Source: Nicholas Akussah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar