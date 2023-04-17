GTTA Invite 24 players for non-residential camping ahead of Africa Regional Championship

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) logo

The Ghana Table Tennis Association, GTTA has officially invited 24 players to begin a non-residential training program ahead of the 2023 Western Africa Regional Championship scheduled for the 24th to 27th April, 2023 at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra

The invitation comprise of both male and female players (12 each) across the country who were selected after participating in the highly anticipated power series 1,2 and 3 at the Hathramani sports over the last few weeks..



According to the GTTA, the selection criteria was based on 40 percent of performance in ranking tournaments, 40 percent of technical assessment and competition strategy, 10 percent talent accelerator belt potential for talented Junior players and 10 percent of discipline and adherence to GTTA code of conduct / Ethics.



The female list include Eva Adom Amakwaah, Cecilia Fremah, Augustina Baidoo, Juanita Borteye, Asare Agbottah-Hilda, Labanti Blessing, Cynthia Kwabi, Beatrice Gyasi, Bernice Borquaye, Celia Baah Danso, Gloria Koomson and Emmanuella Yaa Kyere.



Augustine Baidoo, Godwin Alabi, Francis Antwi, James Marfo, Richard Ofori, Isaac Davies, Samuel Hagan, Isaac Amoako, Samuel Akayede, Felix Lartey, Bernard Joe Sam and Ibrahim Gado comprises of the male list.

In a statement signed by the Acting Technical director and executive member, Charles R. Tachie-Menson Jnr. and sighted by this reporter revealed that the GTTA is expected to form 2 male and female teams with 8 players each.



The statement further advised the selected players to stay focus during the training camp.



The non-residential training program is expected to spin off from April 15 to 22, 2023 at the Hathramani sports hall at the Accra Sports stadium at 9am.