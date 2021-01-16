GTV Sports+ gears up for live coverage of CHAN 2021

GTV Sports+ to cover 2021 CHAN tournament

Patrons of GTV Sports+ will be served another sumptuous football meal as the nation’s biggest sports broadcaster will be bringing them all matches in the 2021 Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) in the comfort of their homes.

The state broadcasting outfit will be showing all the 32 matches in the tournament which starts this evening with experienced and intelligent panelists to analyze the games.



Former Black Stars goalkeeper Abukari Damba together with Editor for footballmadeinghana.com Sheikh Tophic Sienu and Kotoko Express Editor Jerome Otchere will be the leading analysts for the tournament with Benjamin Willie-Graham and Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi serving as hosts.



Other top analysts like Dreams FC assistant manager Winfred Dormon and Isaac Tetteh will also be part of the team.

The live broadcast of the tournament will be produced by Kennedy Boakye-Ansah and ably supported by Francis Hackman with Ghana Premier League Director James Humphrey Annan and Maxwell Asante Boateng as Directors.



Haven’t earlier broadcasted major events like the World Cup, the FIFA Confederation Cup, the AFCON, and other classic competitions, GTV Sports+ is expected to deliver another landmark coverage.



The tournament which is being hosted in Cameroon is set to be one of the best in terms of the quality of play with former winners Morocco and DR. Congo all featuring.