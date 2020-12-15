GUSA 10,000 meter record holder targets new record in Takoradi Marathon

Ghana’s half-marathon record holder William Amponsah

After months of a hiatus in local athletics events, this year’s Sekondi Takoradi marathon competition in the Western Region is expected to reignite the love for sports among Ghanaians.

The race, which will have its starting line at the Sekondi Sports Stadium will be finished at Amanful – the two destinations are 21kilometers apart.



The marathon will feature a host of talents including Ghana’s half-marathon record holder William Amponsah.



The Millennium Marathon record holder says he is fired up for the upcoming event.



He also says that he is targeting qualification for the Olympics game.

“I am planning on winning a medal in the All African Games and the Olympic games so I am not just looking at what is happening now. I’m looking at the subsequent races which are much bigger so I have been training very well. I’m holding the half marathon record in Ghana now which I set last year in September. I think right now, I am much stronger than last year so I am planning on breaking that time. I am not just going to win, I’m going to also break the record."



Speaking on how the hiatus in local athletics affected him, Amponsah indicated that he was able to enjoy his personal training session despite the lack of competitive athletics.



“The last completion I partook is the GUSA 2020 in January and I set a record in 5000 and 10,000 meters. I have not been involved in any competition. I have just been training and doing trials personally. It has been good so far. I have been enjoying it very well. Since I have great things ahead of me to do. It has been awesome. Since I love what I am doing, I enjoy it a lot," he said.



William Amponsah holds a new national record of 29m 51secs in the 10000 meters during the GUSA 2020 games and is 2 mins away from Olympic qualification.