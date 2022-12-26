0
Gabby Agbonlahor believes it's time for Eddie Nketiah to step up for Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah CFC1 610x400 Eddie Nketiah , is an English born striker with a Ghanaian heritage

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former England striker, Gabby Agbonlahor says the time has come for Eddie Nketiah to justify his new contract and replace Gabriel Jesus when domestic action resumes.

The Gunners will be without the services of their Brazilian striker for several weeks after undergoing surgery to his right knee during Brazil's World Cup group stage match against Cameroon.

Nketiah has struggled to hit top form for Arsenal, making 12 league appearances, and is yet to find the back of the net.

"Eddie Nketiah has got to step up now. He’s getting paid £ 100,000 a week. He’s got to repay that faith by banging in the goals until Jesus is back," Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

"Arsenal shouldn’t have given him that money if he wasn’t good enough to step up and be their main striker if needed.

Nketiah has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, scored three goals, and provided one assist.

