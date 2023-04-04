Gabby Otchere-Darko breaks silence on allegations of imposing Chris Hughton on GFA

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has rejected claims that he was influential in the appointment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach.
Gabby Otchere-Darko has been accused by a section of the Ghanaian media for using his influence at the presidency to impose Chris Hughton on the FA.
There have been suggestions that the failure of the FA to give Chris Hughton a long-term contract is due to their aversion to his appointment.
In a video sighted on Kegyiwa Nankasa Youtube channel, the legal practitioner dismissed the allegations, insisting that the FA made the call on Chris Hughton.
Gabby Otchere-Darko disclosed his relationship with Chris Hughton, explaining that they are good friends despite their support for rival clubs in England.
Gabby Otchere-Darko also noted that the Ghana Football Association made the right call by Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars.
“Chris Hughton was brought by the GFA not me. Chris and I have been good friends for a long time. He is a Tottenham fan and I am an Arsenal fan. President is a Tottenham fan and I’m an Arsenal but we are good friends. These things happen because God works in mysterious ways of putting strange people together.
“Chris is the choice of the GFA and I think that it I a good decision. When there is a vacancy anywhere, people lobby and at the time, most people thought he deserved the job. GFA also needed someone who knew the team,” he said.
Chris Hughton has signed a 21-month contract as head coach of the Black Stars with a charge to qualify and impress at the 2023 AFCON.
Chris Hughton began his Black Stars journey last month, winning his debut game against Angola in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.
Chris Hughton’s second game was on March 27 against the same opponent and Ghana picked an important point in Luanda, Angola.
KPE