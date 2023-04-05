Gabby Otchere-Darko defends Chris Hughton's 'I can't guarantee trophies' statement

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has defended assertions made by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton that he cannot guarantee winning a trophy for Ghana.

At his unveiling in Kumasi, Chris Hughton stated that he couldn’t guarantee that the Black Stars would win trophies during his tenure but would help build a winning team.



“There’s not one coach, head coach, or manager that will sit up here and guarantee trophies, not one, because we cannot guarantee anything.



“What we can guarantee is we’ll work as hard as we can to put a team together to create the right tactics and the right mentality to put ourselves in the right position to do that,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Gabby Otchere-Darko commended Hughton for his statements and noted that the coach can never guarantee to end Ghana’s 40-year trophy drought.

“Guarantee is different from a promise. The coach will promise to try and win something but he can’t guarantee,” Gabby Otchere-Darko stated.



He added, “It took England 62 years to win in Italy, Arsenal is going to win a league for the first time in 19 years. For Ghana too, maybe after 40 years, it’s our time to also win it now.”



Chris Hughton is expected to lead the Black Stars to qualify for the 2023 AFCON, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast.



JNA/OGB