Gabby Otchere-Darko lauds GFA for appointing Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach

Chris Hughton

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko has lauded the leadership of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] for appointing Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars.

The former Newcastle United manager has been awarded a 21-month as the new trainer of the senior national team.



Prior to his appointment, Hughton served as Black Stars' technical advisor under Otto Addo.



The 64-year-old was unveiled on Monday and recorded his first win against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Antoine Semenyo scored in the 96th minute as the Black Stars secured the three points to maintain their perfect run in the qualifying games.



And according to the renowned lawyer, the country's football governing body made the right decision by confirming 'experienced' Hughton as teh new manager of the team.

"I must commend the Ghana Football Association [GFA] for appointing Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars," he told Asempa FM.



"He was part of the technical team for the World Cup and the decision to appoint him as the head coach was the right to do.



"Chris has the experience because he has coached in the Premier League and he was an experienced player as well and so taking up the job was the right direction.



"Ghanaians did not complain following the appointment and that indicates that he has the support of the country."



Mr Otcher-Darko called on football fans to stick to the team and the new technical team.

"This is a new technical team and these young players need the support of everyone. We must believe in their decision because they will do that in the interest of the country and the team," he added.



The Black Stars who are seeking to make their 10th Afcon appearance now sit top of Group E with 7 points after three games.



Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse leg in the matchday four games on Monday, March 27.



The game will be played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.



The Black Star are seeking to end the country's long Afcon trophy drought.